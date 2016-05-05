BRIEF-Magellan Health reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.79

May 5 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc
* Magellan Health reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 revenue $1.12 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says revising FY guidance
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.62 billion to $4.86 billion
* Says expect FY EPS to be between $2.07 and $2.84, and adjusted EPS between $3.19 and $3.96 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)