BRIEF-Magellan Health reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.79

May 5 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc

* Magellan Health reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q1 earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 revenue $1.12 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says revising FY guidance

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.62 billion to $4.86 billion

* Says expect FY EPS to be between $2.07 and $2.84, and adjusted EPS between $3.19 and $3.96