BRIEF-Regeneron reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $2.57

May 5 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $1.45

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $2.57

* Q1 2016 EYLEA (aflibercept) injection U.S. net sales increased 44 pct to $781 million versus Q1 2015

* Q1 sales $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.18 billion

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $550 million - $625 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $11.47, revenue view $5.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In Q1 of 2016, net sales of praluent were $13 million

* Sees 2016 EYLEA U.S. net product sales 20 pct - 25 pct growth over 2015

* Sees Sanofi reimbursement of Regeneron commercialization-related expenses $320 million - $370 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)