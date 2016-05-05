BRIEF-Denbury reports Q1 adj. loss per share $0.03

May 5 (Reuters) - Denbury Resources Inc

* Denbury reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.53

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Total production for Q1 of 2016 averaged 69,351 boe per day, down 7 percent

* 2016 capital budget, excluding acquisitions and capitalized interest, remains unchanged from previously disclosed amount of $200 million

* Q1 costs included severance-related payments of $9 million associated with a workforce reduction in late-February 2016

* Expect lease operating costs to average between $17.00 and $18.50 per boe for 2016

* Recognized full cost pool ceiling test write-downs of $256 million and $146 million during first quarters of 2016 and 2015, respectively

* G&A expense reduction in quarter is due largely to an approximate 27 pct reduction in headcount since March 31, 2015