BRIEF-Mitel reports quarterly net loss $0.19/shr

May 5 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp Sees Q2 Non

* Mitel reports March quarter results

* GAAP revenues $285 million to $305 million

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP EPS $0.10 to $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $281.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-GAAP revenues of $276.8 million, up 3 pct year-over-year in constant currency

* Qtrly GAAP net loss was $22.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.

* Qtrly GAAP revenues were $276.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $293.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)