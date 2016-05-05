BRIEF-Amerisourcebergen announces 3-year extension of strategic relationship with Walgreens Boots Alliance

May 5 (Reuters) - Amerisourcebergen Corp

* Amerisourcebergen announces three year extension of strategic, long-term relationship with walgreens boots alliance

* Both pharmaceutical distribution contract and walgreens boots alliance development (wbad) relationship have been extended to 2026

* Will proceed with additional capital investments in its distribution network

* Has agreed to make certain working capital investments in relationship

* Extension includes enhanced commitment from walgreens boots lliance to utilize amerisourcebergen as its u.s. Distribution partner