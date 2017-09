BRIEF-Merck Q1 earnings per share $0.40

May 5 (Reuters) - Merck

* Announces First Quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.96 to $2.23

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.89

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.65 to $3.77

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $39 billion to $40.2 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First-Quarter pharmaceutical sales declined 2 percent to $8.1 billion, including a 4 percent negative impact from foreign exchange

* Fy2016 revenue view $39.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect 2016 full-year GAAP EPS to be between $1.96 and $2.23

* Narrows and raises 2016 full-year non-GAAP EPS to be between $3.65 and $3.77

* First-Quarter 2016 worldwide sales were $9.3 billion, a decrease of 1 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly Januvia / Janumet sales $1,412 million versus $1,393 million

* Qtrly Remicade sales $349 million versus $501 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)