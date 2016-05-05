FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AmerisourceBergen Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.68
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AmerisourceBergen Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - AmerisourceBergen Corp :

* AmerisourceBergen reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.68

* Q2 revenue $35.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $35.82 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.44 to $5.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New regular share repurchase authorization increases available capacity to $750 million

* Preliminary expectation for fy2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in range of 4% to 6%

* “expect our gross profit in second half of year to be negatively impacted by certain accelerating headwinds”

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amerisourcebergen corp sees fy 2016 capital expenditures in $400 million range

* Sees for 2016, operating income growth in range of 5 percent to 6 percen

* Headwinds that are impacting second half of our fiscal 2016 are expected to continue well into fiscal 2017

* Sees 2016 revenue growth of approximately 8 percen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.