BRIEF-Avon Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avon Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Avon Reports First

* Quarter results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue fell 16 percent to $1.3 billion

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Deconsolidated its venezuela business as of march 31, 2016 due to continued lack of exchangeability of venezuelan currency

* Company expects pre-tax annualized cost savings of approximately $350 million after three years due to transformation plan announced in jan

* Changed its reportable segments to now be: europe, middle east & africa; south latin america; north latin america; and asia pacific

* Qtrly south latin america revenue $426.4 million, down 28 percent

* Sees estimated $200 million from supply chain reductions and an estimated $150 million from other cost reductions due to transformation plan

* Qtrly north latin america revenue $204.7 million, down 11 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

