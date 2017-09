May 5 (Reuters) - Teradata Corp

* Teradata announces CEO change

* Elected Victor Lund , a member of Teradata’s board since september 2007 , as president and chief executive officer

* Lund succeeds Mike Koehler who has stepped down as Teradata’s president, CEO and board director, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)