BRIEF-Scripps Networks Q1 earnings per share $2.24

May 5 (Reuters) - Scripps Networks Interactive Inc

* Scripps networks interactive reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.24

* Q1 revenue $816.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $795 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.37

* Now expects full-year adjusted segment profit to increase 8%, up from previously issued 7%

* All other 2016 guidance remains unchanged

* Updated outlook for 2016 due to stronger than expected advertising pricing, continued positive ratings from us networks