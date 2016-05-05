FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Axiall Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Axiall Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Axiall Reports First

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 loss per share $0.76

* Q1 sales $699.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $752.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For building products, expects q2 2016 sales volume and adjusted ebitda to follow normal seasonal patterns and increase materially versus q1

* Vinyl resin and caustic soda prices, particularly export caustic soda and vinyl resin prices, have increased thus far in q2

* Ethylene costs have risen in q2

* Does not expect any material changes in components of its ethylene supply portfolio during q2

* In chlorovinyls segment, expects decreased caustic soda and vinyl resin sales volumes due to scheduled turnarounds in q2 of 2016 versus q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.