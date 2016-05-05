BRIEF-Liquidity Services Q2 adjusted earnings $0.04/shr

May 5 (Reuters) - Liquidity Services Inc

* Liquidity Services announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted loss per share $0.07 to $0.13

* Fy-16 outlook remains cautious

* Sees increase in earnings in FY-16 compared to FY-15 from sale of Jacobs Trading Business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)