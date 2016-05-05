FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment reports Q1 adjusted loss $0.56/shr
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment reports Q1 adjusted loss $0.56/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.56

* Q1 loss per share $1.00

* Q1 revenue $220.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $216.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year of 2016, company expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $335 million to $365 million

* 2016 will be impacted by Memorial Day calendar shift that shortens summer operating season compared to 2015

* Total revenue per capita was relatively flat at $66.80 in Q1 of 2016 compared to $66.77

* Qtrly decrease in attendance in Florida was a result of a decline in international attendance

* “shifted portions of our marketing spend from latin america to domestic markets”

* Attendance in Q1 increased by about 83,000 guests, or 2.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
