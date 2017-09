May 5 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc

* Windstream reports first-quarter results

* Q1 GAAP net loss of $2.52 per share

* Q1 sales $1.37 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.38 billion

* Affirmed its previously provided financial guidance for year.

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share

* Qtrly GAAP results include a non-cash impairment charge of $182 million