May 5 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation PLC :

* Amarin reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides update on operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net product revenue for three months ended March 31, 2016 was $25.3 million versus $15.6 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $27.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S