BRIEF-CCL Industries qtrly diluted earnings per class B share $2.54

May 5 (Reuters) - Ccl Industries Inc

* Ccl industries reports record quarterly results

* Qtrly diluted earnings per class b share $ 2.54

* Q1 sales c$866.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$844.9 million

* Ccl industries inc qtrly basic and adjusted basic earnings per class b share were $2.57 and $2.65 respectively

* Restructuring and other items of $3.0 million ($2.8 million after tax) was reported for q1 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view c$2.43, revenue view c$844.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S