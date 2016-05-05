FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Milacron Holdings Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.27
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Milacron Holdings Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Milacron Holdings Corp

* Milacron holdings corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 sales $277.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $277.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Milacron reaffirms fiscal 2016 guidance of 0% to 2% organic sales growth and adjusted ebitda margins to be between 18.5% and 19.0%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company expects capital expenditures of approximately $50 to $55 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

