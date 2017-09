BRIEF-Lumos Networks Q1 loss per share $0.13

May 5 (Reuters) - Lumos Networks Corp

* Lumos networks corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue $50.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $51.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $206 million to $210 million

* Says Continue To Expect Data Revenue Growth Of 8-10% in 2016

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda of $93 million - $96 million

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $85 million to $95 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $208.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)