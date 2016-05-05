BRIEF-Church & Dwight Q1 earnings per share $0.86

May 5 (Reuters) - Church & Dwight Co Inc

* Church & dwight reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.86

* Q1 sales $849 million versus i/b/e/s view $827.3 million

* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.79

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Church & dwight co inc says raises full year organic sales and gross margin outlook

* Says Expect 2016 Organic Sales Growth Of Approximately 3%-4%

* Says expect Q2 organic sales growth of approximately 2%-3%

* Sees 2016 gross margin expansion of 75 basis points