BRIEF-Cogent Communications Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

May 5 (Reuters) - Cogent Communications Holdings Inc

* Cogent communications reports first quarter 2016 results and increases regular quarterly dividend on common stock

* Service revenue of $108.3 million for three months ended march 31, 2016 , an increase of 11.4%

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Approves a 2.8% increase of its regular quarterly dividend to $0.37 per common share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $108.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S