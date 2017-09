May 5 (Reuters) - Cone Midstream Partners Lp

* Cone midstream reports first quarter results

* Qtrly net income of $24.8 million as compared to $14.2 million

* Qtrly average daily throughput volumes of 850 billion btu per day (bbtu/d) as compared to 549 bbtu/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)