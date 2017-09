BRIEF-EnerNOC reports Q1 revenue of $53.4 mln

May 5 (Reuters) - EnerNOC Inc:

Sees Gaap Shr Loss Of $0.14

* EnerNOC reports results for first quarter of 2016

* Qtrly total revenue $53.4 mln vs $50.6 mln

* Reached an agreement to divest a non-strategic utility services business for estimated net proceeds of $14 million in quarter

* Sees total revenue $120-$130 mln for quarter ending June 30, 2016

* Sees GAAP shr loss of $0.14-$0.24 for quarter ending June 30, 2016

* Sees FY total revenue $365-$395 mln; sees FY GAAP shr loss $2.90-$3.25

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-3.61, revenue view $379.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.14, revenue view $74.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.72, revenue view $49.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S