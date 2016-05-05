FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortress Investment Group posts Q1 loss $0.04/shr
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fortress Investment Group posts Q1 loss $0.04/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group Llc

* Fortress reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Management fee paying assets under management of $70.6 billion as of March 31, 2016, flat compared to previous quarter

* Increases base quarterly dividend to $0.09 per share and announces special cash dividend of $0.11 per share

Management fee paying assets under management of $70.6 billion as of March 31, 2016, flat compared to previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

