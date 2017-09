BRIEF-Camtek posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.01/shr

May 5 (Reuters) - Camtek Ltd

* Camtek announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to $24.5 million

* Sees Q2 revenue $25 million to $27 million

* Sees Q2 revenue up 12 percent

* Q4 2015 results included a $14.6 million one-time charge for loss in patent litigation process against Rudolph Technologies

* Q2 revenue view $26.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “expect gross margin to return to typical range in Q2” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)