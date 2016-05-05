BRIEF-Calgon Carbon posts Q1 earnings $0.11/shr

May 5 (Reuters) - Calgon Carbon Corp

* Calgon Carbon announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 sales $120.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board declares dividend of $0.05 per share

* “although anticipate challenging global market conditions to continue, we are confident that our Q2 revenue will improve sequentially” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)