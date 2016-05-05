BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners Q1 revenue $79 million

May 5 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Partners Lp :

* Valero energy partners lp reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $79 million versus i/b/e/s view $77.9 million

* “positioned to achieve our targeted 25 percent annual distribution growth through 2017”

* Valero energy partners lp says partnership expects 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $19 million

* Increased cash distribution by 6.25 percent to $0.34 per unit

* Continue to target 25 percent annual distribution growth through 2017