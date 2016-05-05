BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell Q1 earnings per share $0.02

May 5 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Bell Inc :
* Cincinnati bell reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $289 million versus i/b/e/s view $295 million
* Total internet subscribers were 292,400 subscribers at end of q1, up 19,700 compared to a year ago
* Cincinnati bell inc says reaffirms its financial guidance for 2016
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S