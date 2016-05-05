FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Realogy Q1 loss per share $0.29
May 5, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Realogy Q1 loss per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Realogy Holdings Corp :

* Realogy reports financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue $1.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.13 billion

* Q1 loss per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Remains on track to reach annualized run-rate savings target of $40 million from implemented business optimization initiatives

* On track to continue to generate significant free cash flow for full year 2016

* $25 million from annualized run-rate savings target of $40 million is expected to be realized in 2016.

* For q2 of 2016, realogy expects to achieve homesale transaction volume gains in range of 3 % to 7% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

