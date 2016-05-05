FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Metlife appoints Marlene Debel as chief financial officer for United States
May 5, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Metlife appoints Marlene Debel as chief financial officer for United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc

* Metlife announces finance organizational changes

* Marlene Debel, executive vice president and treasurer, has been named executive vice president and CFO U.S

* John Mccallion, senior vice president and CFO Europe, Middle East And Africa (EMEA), has been named executive vice president and treasurer

* Ed Spehar, senior vice president and head of investor relations, has been named senior vice president and CFO EMEA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Siddharth Cavale)


