BRIEF-Metlife appoints Marlene Debel as chief financial officer for United States

May 5 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc

* Metlife announces finance organizational changes

* Marlene Debel, executive vice president and treasurer, has been named executive vice president and CFO U.S

* John Mccallion, senior vice president and CFO Europe, Middle East And Africa (EMEA), has been named executive vice president and treasurer

* Ed Spehar, senior vice president and head of investor relations, has been named senior vice president and CFO EMEA