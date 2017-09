BRIEF-Calumet Specialty Products Q1 net loss 87 cents/unit

May 5 (Reuters) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp

* Calumet specialty products partners, l.p. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Took steps to significantly reduce costs in segment during q1 2016

* For full year 2016, partnership anticipates total capital expenditures between $125.0 million and $150.0 million

* Q1 revenue view $685.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* To reduce costs, co made series of targeted workforce reductions

* Qtrly net loss per unit $0.87

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales $713.0 million versus $1,018.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)