BRIEF-Monster Worldwide Q1 earnings 2 cents/shr from cont ops
May 5, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Monster Worldwide Q1 earnings 2 cents/shr from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Monster Worldwide Inc

* Monster worldwide reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $157.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $159.9 million

* For q2 of 2016, company expects cash ebitda to be in range of $13 million to $18 million

* Non-Gaap earnings per share for q2 of 2016 is expected to be in range of break-even to $0.04

* Expects year-over-year revenue growth in low-to-mid single digits at constant rates in q4 of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

