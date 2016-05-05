FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lindblad Expeditions takes majority stake in Natural Habitat
May 5, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lindblad Expeditions takes majority stake in Natural Habitat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share

* Purchase price for 80.1% interest in natural habitat was approximately $20 million

* Lindblad expeditions holdings, inc. Acquires control of natural habitat, inc.

* As part of this transaction, wwf extended end date of this agreement from december 31, 2018 to december 31, 2023

* Acquired 80.1% of outstanding common stock of natural habitat, inc

* Purchase price financed through a combination of cash on hand, lindblad stock and a note Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

