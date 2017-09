BRIEF-W. P. Carey posts Q1 adjusted FFO of $1.31 per share

May 5 (Reuters) - W. P. Carey Inc :

* W. P. Carey Inc announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $5.00 to $5.20

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.31

* Q1 revenue $244.2 million

* Says revenues excluding reimbursable costs (net revenues) for 2016 q1 totaled $244.2 million , up 19.2%

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says 2016 AFFO guidance range of $5.00 to $5.20 per diluted share announced subsequent to quarter end

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $4.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)