BRIEF-Genpact posts Q1 earnings of $0.27 per share

May 5 (Reuters) - Genpact Ltd :

* Sees 2016 global client revenue growth to be in a range of 12.5% to 14% on a constant currency basis

* Genpact reports results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $610 million versus i/b/e/s view $613.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted income from operations margin to be approximately 15.5%

* Fy2016 revenue view $2.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S