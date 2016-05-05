FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide announces agreement with Amazon
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide announces agreement with Amazon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* Atlas Air Worldwide announces agreement with Amazon to provide air transport service

* Commercial agreements will include dry leasing by titan aviation leasing unit

* Long-Term agreements to include operation of 20 B767-300 converted freighters for Amazon on CMI basis by Atlas Air Worldwide’s unit

* Co granted Amazon warrants to acquire up to 20 percent of AAWW’s shares at a price of $37.50 per share over a period of 5 yrs

* “new agreements are expected to be meaningfully accretive to Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings and cash flows over time”

* Will provide air cargo services to support Amazon’s package deliveries to its customers

* Operations under agreements are expected to begin in second half of 2016 and ramp up to full service through 2018

* Granted Amazon warrants to acquire additional 10 percent of co’s shares at same exercise price, over a period of seven years Source text for Eikon:

