BRIEF-CDK Global Q3 earnings per share 34 cents/shr

May 5 (Reuters) - Cdk Global Inc

* Increased its earnings outlook for fiscal 2016

* CDK global reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $537.7 million; q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Anticipate 4% to 5% growth for 2016 revenue from $2.02 billion in fiscal 2015

* On adjusted basis, anticipates approximately 30% eps growth from $1.30 in fiscal 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $542.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)