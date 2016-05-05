FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blue nile says Q1 sales fell 3.2 percent to $103.1 mln
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blue nile says Q1 sales fell 3.2 percent to $103.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Blue Nile Inc :

* Blue Nile announces first-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 sales fell 3.2 percent to $103.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 net sales are expected to be between $114 million and $117 million

* Sees fiscal year 2016 earnings per diluted share are projected at $0.88 to $0.95

* Sees fiscal year 2016 net sales are expected to be between $465 million and $495 million

* Sees Q2 earnings per diluted share are projected at $0.20 to $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $478.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On annual basis, will reassess use of capital, including investments in operations, strategic alternatives, share repurchases, dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

