BRIEF-AMRI to acquire Euticals in a deal valued at $358 mln

May 5 (Reuters) - Albany Molecular Research Inc :
* AMRI to acquire Euticals in a strategic transaction that expands its API development and manufacturing business
* Deal for $358 million
* Transaction expected to be accretive to AMRI’s 2016 non-GAAP diluted EPS
* Entered debt financing commitments for amounts that are expected to be sufficient to provide funds necessary to consummate transaction
* 7 million shares of AMRI shares to be issued in connection with deal will be offered, sold outside u.s. To lauro 57
* Expects to finance transaction through seller note of $63 million and also in cash
* Albany molecular research inc says deal valued at $358 million
* Deal price to be paid in stock, cash and a seller note
* Expects to finance transaction through issuance of approximately 7 million shares of AMRI common stock
* AMRI expects to generate operational synergies of $13 to $15 million over next three years
* On pro forma basis including synergies, full year 2017 revenue is forecast to exceed $750 million