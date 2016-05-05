FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AMRI to acquire Euticals in a deal valued at $358 mln
May 5, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AMRI to acquire Euticals in a deal valued at $358 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Albany Molecular Research Inc :

* AMRI to acquire Euticals in a strategic transaction that expands its API development and manufacturing business

* Deal for $358 million

* Transaction expected to be accretive to AMRI’s 2016 non-GAAP diluted EPS

* Entered debt financing commitments for amounts that are expected to be sufficient to provide funds necessary to consummate transaction

* 7 million shares of AMRI shares to be issued in connection with deal will be offered, sold outside u.s. To lauro 57

* Expects to finance transaction through seller note of $63 million and also in cash

* Albany molecular research inc says deal valued at $358 million

* Deal price to be paid in stock, cash and a seller note

* Expects to finance transaction through issuance of approximately 7 million shares of AMRI common stock

* AMRI expects to generate operational synergies of $13 to $15 million over next three years

* On pro forma basis including synergies, full year 2017 revenue is forecast to exceed $750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

