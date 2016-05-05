BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory April sales fell 3 pct to $7.3 mln

May 5 (Reuters) - Tandy Leather Factory Inc :

* Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Reports April 2016 sales down 3% from april 2015

* April sales fell 3 percent to $7.3 million

* April same store sales fell 2 percent

* Wholesale leathercraft posted sales of $2.3 million for april, down 8% from april 2015 sales of $2.5 million

* Says international leathercraft reported april sales of $346,000, up 9% compared to april 2015

* Tandy leather factory inc says as of end of april, same store sales were down 4% compared to same period of 2015

* April retail leathercraft’s sales decreased 1% to $4.6 million compared to april 2015 sales of $4.7 million

* Tandy leather factory inc says “retail environment continues to be a challenge” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)