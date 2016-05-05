FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CI financial reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share of c$0.46
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CI financial reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share of c$0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Ci Financial Corp

* Ci financial reports first quarter results; raises dividend 5%

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.46

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors declared a 5% increase in monthly cash dividend to $0.115 per share

* In q1 of 2016, average assets under management were $104.6 billion excluding first asset capital corp

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

