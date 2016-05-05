FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin reports Q1 earnings per share of c$0.81
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin reports Q1 earnings per share of c$0.81

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Snc-lavalin Group Inc

* Lavalin reports continued earnings improvement in q1 2016 and record order backlog of $13.4 billion underpins fiscal year outlook

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.81

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue c$1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.15 billion

* Diversified revenue backlog increased at end of march 2016 to a record of $13.4 billion

* “continue to expect that oil & gas and power segments will be main contributors to net income”

* Lavalin group inc - targeting to deliver an annualized adjusted e&c ebitda margin of 7% in 2017

* 2016 outlook maintained

* Expect that infrastructure & construction sub-segment will return to full year profitability in 2016

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.