BRIEF-Conifex Timber q1 earnings per share $1.24

May 5 (Reuters) - Conifex Timber Inc

* Conifex announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.24

* Revenues totalling $99.5 million in q1 of 2016, up17% over same quarter last year

* Revenue from conifex produced lumber was $57.0 million in q1 of 2016, a decline of 3% from previous quarter

* Currently expect u.s. Market to continue its gradual recovery in both housing and repair and remodelling sectors in 2016

* In 2016, expect sales volume to china to remain similar to q1 2016 levels and anticipate slight improvement in pricing in q2