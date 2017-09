May 5 (Reuters) - Cott Corp :

* Cott reports first quarter 2016 results and significant organic growth in new home and office customers

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $698 million versus i/b/e/s view $686.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says reaffirmed its full year 2016 adjusted free cash flow outlook of $135 to $145 million