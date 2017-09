BRIEF-Om Asset Management posts Q1 earnings per share $0.26

May 5 (Reuters) - Om Asset Management Plc :

* OMAM reports financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* OM asset management plc says at march 31, 2016, total assets under management were $218.0 billion, up $5.6 billion or 2.6% compared to December 31, 2015

* Qtrly total revenue $149.6 million versus $160.6 million

* Q1 revenue view $155.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S