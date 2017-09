BRIEF-Resolute reports Q1 adj. loss $0.20/shr

May 5 (Reuters) - Resolute Forest Products Inc

* Resolute reports preliminary first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.20 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q1 sales fell 5 percent to $877 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “long-term market conditions remain challenging for newsprint”

* “we expect a moderate improvement in pulp market dynamics in short-term” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)