May 5 (Reuters) - Access

* Access announces acquisition of Recall Operations in 13 metropolitan areas

* Access says acquisition of document management assets from Iron Mountain in 13 U.S. Geographies

* Access says these locations had been operated by Recall until that company's acquisition by Iron Mountain on May 1, 2016