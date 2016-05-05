BRIEF-Infinity Property and Casualty posts Q1 earnings $0.69/shr

May 5 (Reuters) - Infinity Property And Casualty Corp

* Infinity Property And Casualty Corporation reports results for the first quarter of 2016

* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.68

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.69

* Says gross written premiums were down 3.8 pct compared with same period of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gross written premium $376.0 million versus $390.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)