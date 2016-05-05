BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.53

May 5 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc

* Iconix brand group reports financial results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 2016 licensing revenue of $94.6 million , a 1% decline versus. Prior year quarter

* Maintaining 2016 full year guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $374.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)