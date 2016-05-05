FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ANI pharmaceuticals reports Q1 adj EPS $0.76; backs guidance
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ANI pharmaceuticals reports Q1 adj EPS $0.76; backs guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Ani Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter Results And Year

* To-Date 2016 highlights and reaffirms updated guidance

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.76

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $20.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $21 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.54 to $3.91

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $119 million to $134 million

* Reaffirms updated guidance for q1 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.41, revenue view $117.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Siddharth Cavale)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
