BRIEF-ANI pharmaceuticals reports Q1 adj EPS $0.76; backs guidance

May 5 (Reuters) - Ani Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter Results And Year

* To-Date 2016 highlights and reaffirms updated guidance

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.76

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $20.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $21 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.54 to $3.91

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $119 million to $134 million

* Reaffirms updated guidance for q1 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.41, revenue view $117.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S