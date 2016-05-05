FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forest City expands revolving credit facility; adds new 5-yr term loan facility
May 5, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Forest City expands revolving credit facility; adds new 5-yr term loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Forest City Realty Trust Inc :

* Expands revolving credit facility to $600 mln; adds $335 mln, five-year term loan facility

* $335 million term loan facility is anticipated to be priced at LIBOR plus 145 bps based on company’s leverage ratio at march 31

* Forest city intends to draw on term loan facility in q4 of 2016

* Company currently estimates that it will incur a prepayment penalty in range of $30-$35 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Siddharth Cavale)

